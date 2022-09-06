News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stunning picture of Milky Way captured over Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:22 PM September 6, 2022
The Milky Way was captured over the beach near Sizewell

The Milky Way was captured over the beach near Sizewell - Credit: MD Photography

An incredible picture of the Milky Way has been captured over a Suffolk beach. 

The picture of the phenomenon was taken near Sizewell by Mark Draper Photography. 

The picture-perfect photo captures an old boat which is moored on the coastline underneath the Milky Way. 

The Milky Way was also captured above Shingle Street and Walberswick last year by keen amateur photographers. 

Suffolk has some great places to go stargazing thanks to the clear skies and seemingly never-ending views.

Mr Draper offers photography classes to those who are wanting to get the perfect snap of the Milky Way. 

To find out more about his classes email mdphotographyessex@gmail.com.


