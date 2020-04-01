Former police station homes nearing completion

Homes on the former police station site in Aldeburgh is one step closer to completion, over four years after the station closed its doors.

The former site in Leiston Road was officially closed by Suffolk police in 2016.

Services from the town moved into temporary offices on the High Street in April 2015 but have since been moved to Halesworth.

In April 2017, plans were submitted to have the former station demolished to create 19 dwellings including 6 affordable dwellings and public open space.

At the time the plans were fully supported by Aldeburgh Town Council’s planning committee though neighbours raised concerns about the impact of the building work and potential flooding issues in the area.

Despite concerns the plans were given the go-ahead in January 2018 by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council with development work beginning in September.

Since then work has been progressing by developers Flagship Homes to finish the site which is now known as The Nest.

A number of conditions were imposed on the site when the plans were originally approved.

Earlier this year documents were submitted to East Suffolk Council to meet conditions regarding water drainage on the site.

Without these conditions met no homeowners were permitted to occupy the new homes which are said to be substantially complete.

Last week these documents were approved by officers at East Suffolk Council.

