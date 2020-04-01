E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former police station homes nearing completion

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 April 2020

The former Aldeburgh police station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former Aldeburgh police station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Homes on the former police station site in Aldeburgh is one step closer to completion, over four years after the station closed its doors.

The former site in Leiston Road was officially closed by Suffolk police in 2016.

Services from the town moved into temporary offices on the High Street in April 2015 but have since been moved to Halesworth.

In April 2017, plans were submitted to have the former station demolished to create 19 dwellings including 6 affordable dwellings and public open space.

At the time the plans were fully supported by Aldeburgh Town Council’s planning committee though neighbours raised concerns about the impact of the building work and potential flooding issues in the area.

Despite concerns the plans were given the go-ahead in January 2018 by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council with development work beginning in September.

Since then work has been progressing by developers Flagship Homes to finish the site which is now known as The Nest.

A number of conditions were imposed on the site when the plans were originally approved.

Earlier this year documents were submitted to East Suffolk Council to meet conditions regarding water drainage on the site.

Without these conditions met no homeowners were permitted to occupy the new homes which are said to be substantially complete.

Last week these documents were approved by officers at East Suffolk Council.

READ MORE: What has happened to Suffolk's former police stations?

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

