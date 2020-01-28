E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Popular seaside fish restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

PUBLISHED: 13:35 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 28 January 2020

The Regatta restaurant is set to close after 30 years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A popular seaside town restaurant will be closing its doors next month after three decades.

The Regatta restaurant in Aldeburgh will close in mid-February, the eatery has been a staple of the town's High Street for 28 years.

In a statement on their Twitter page owners Rob and Jo Mabe thanked the town for its support over the past 28 years.

"Thank you Aldeburgh! It's been a pleasure and a privilege but after 28 incredible years we've taken the huge decision to close Regatta and retire from the restaurant business," read the message.

"Huge thanks and grateful recognition to our amazing team of staff.

"Over the years Regatta has provided employment for 400 people and without you none of the success we have achieved would have been possible.

"Heartfelt thanks to all our wonderful customers both near and far. Thank you for your much valued support and loyalty over the year. We are very sorry to say goodbye and we will miss you."

The couple added that they would continue to live within the town and hoped to be able to support Aldeburgh in "less exhausting ways".

Those with any gift vouchers for the Regatta are asked to use them before the closing date or get in touch with the restaurant.

The restaurant will close for the final time after lunch on Saturday, February 15.

