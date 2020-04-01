Body found in seaside town
PUBLISHED: 20:02 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:02 01 April 2020
Archant
A body has been found at a home in Aldeburgh, police have tonight confirmed.
Suffolk police said they attended an address in Victoria Road in the seaside town at around 4.25pm after reports of a body of a man being discovered. Residents reported on social media seeing the air ambulance, police and fire engines in the area on Wednesday afternoon. The man has not yet been identified and the cause of death is undetermined. Suffolk police confirmed a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
