Fisherman saved from North Sea after engine failure

The RNLI rescued the crew of two off the coast of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, after their engine died Picture: RNLI ALDEBURGH Archant

Two fishermen were saved from choppy waters off the coast of Aldeburgh after the RNLI came to their rescue.

RNLI Aldeburgh’s All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) was called into action about 6.30am on Saturday, March 23 after reports of a fishing boat in distress further out to sea.

Conditions on the water were rough and the fishing boat’s outboard motor had stopped working, leaving them drifting in the sea.

The RNLI launched their boat, named Freddie Cooper, and arrived at the struggling vessel at 6.45am.

The boat was towed back to land and both members of the crew walked away unscathed. The coastguard arrived back at the station at 7.30am.

The RNLI and its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the country’s coasts, covering Suffolk’s shoreline with the North Sea.

The charity is independent of Coastguard and government, depending on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 137,000 lives.