Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fisherman saved from North Sea after engine failure

PUBLISHED: 09:54 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 25 March 2019

The RNLI rescued the crew of two off the coast of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, after their engine died Picture: RNLI ALDEBURGH

The RNLI rescued the crew of two off the coast of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, after their engine died Picture: RNLI ALDEBURGH

Archant

Two fishermen were saved from choppy waters off the coast of Aldeburgh after the RNLI came to their rescue.

RNLI Aldeburgh’s All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) was called into action about 6.30am on Saturday, March 23 after reports of a fishing boat in distress further out to sea.

Conditions on the water were rough and the fishing boat’s outboard motor had stopped working, leaving them drifting in the sea.

The RNLI launched their boat, named Freddie Cooper, and arrived at the struggling vessel at 6.45am.

The boat was towed back to land and both members of the crew walked away unscathed. The coastguard arrived back at the station at 7.30am.

The RNLI and its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the country’s coasts, covering Suffolk’s shoreline with the North Sea.

The charity is independent of Coastguard and government, depending on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 137,000 lives.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Health bosses move to reassure All Hallows Healthcare Trust users ahead of potential closure

All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Suffolk campaigners snap selfie with controversial MP at anti-Brexit march

SEUA members Anna Damski and Colin Hopkins with pro-Remain MP Dominic Grieve Picture: SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE

Save money on bottlebrush trees

Bottlebrush trees grow well in the UK and have a lovely lemon scent Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

New business hub launched to help smaller firms and self-employed in Felixstowe

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman and chairman of Felixstowe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Roger Abbott, at the launch of The Hub Picture: PATRICK STOCKLEY

Fisherman saved from North Sea after engine failure

The RNLI rescued the crew of two off the coast of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, after their engine died Picture: RNLI ALDEBURGH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists