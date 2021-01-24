Lifeboat crews continue to save lives during lockdown
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Lifeboat crews across Suffolk are continuing to risk their lives helping others during the coronavirus lockdown.
Among the heroes taking to the sea week in, week out, is coxswain Steven Saint of the Aldeburgh RNLI.
Mr Saint followed his father's footsteps by joining his local lifeboat crew in 1989 – and despite the risks both in the water and from being outside his home, he and his colleagues are continuing to respond to call-outs while observing Covid-19 safety protocol.
As a result of their heroic sacrifices, RNLI volunteers are continuing to plea for visitors to the coast to stay safe and avoid putting extra pressure on the already stretched emergency services.
Nick Ayers, RNLI regional water safety lead, said: "We would urge anyone able to access coastal areas to please understand the risks, be as safe as possible and not put unnecessary strain on front line services.
"No one ever heads to the coast with the expectation of needing to be rescued, yet rescues are occurring every day."
