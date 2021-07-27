News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Funding pot open for applications to help communities

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:05 AM July 27, 2021   
Funding is open for groups in and around Aldeburgh and Saxmundham - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership has opened its second round of funding for applications.

The scheme is aimed at tackling the priorities set by the partnership, which includes encouraging and enabling everyone to be more physically active and healthy, reducing social isolation and loneliness and improving opportunities  young people.

The grants on offer from the partnership will be between £250 and £1,000.

Tony Cooper, chair of the partnership, said: “I am pleased to announce the second round of our Small Grant Scheme, which is aimed at helping local voluntary and community groups deliver a wide range of communities activities and projects which will help support, improve and enhance the lives of our local communities and young people.”

The scheme is will remain open for applications up until September 7.

