Pro-EU banner vandalised with 'Nazi' slur

PUBLISHED: 15:17 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 28 April 2019

Ms Lovell-Pank has had her dign displayed for over a month before it was grafittied over with the words 'EU Nazi' Picture: DIANA LOVELL-PANK

Ms Lovell-Pank has had her dign displayed for over a month before it was grafittied over with the words 'EU Nazi' Picture: DIANA LOVELL-PANK

Archant

A pro-EU Suffolk resident has said a “bad element of Leave voters” are behind the vandalism of a banner outside her home.

Diana Lovell-Pank has displayed her banner promoting the Suffolk EU Alliance outside her Aldeburgh home for the last month, but discovered on April 27 that a vandal had sprayed the words “EU NAZI” in pink paint over the top of it.

She said: “I know a lot of people who voted to leave the EU and a lot of them are good and decent people.

“This regrettable incident is just another example of a bad element of leave voters.

“It just shows incredible political ignorance.”

Ms Lovell-Pank has contacted police regarding the incident.

In the last 18 months she has received an anonymous letter telling her that she will be sent to be “re-educated” when the UK leaves the EU, and has also been subject to verbal abuse while protesting.

“I wanted the banner to make people think, it wasn't there to antagonise people,” she added.

“The people who have harassed me are not prepared to have a dialogue with me, it's why they remain anonymous.

“I have the right to display my flag if I want to.”

