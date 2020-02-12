Home sweet home: Would you like to live in a former sweet shop?

How the old sweet shop could look once rennovated Picture: TIM DAY Archant

A sweet treat could be in store for the new owner of this former confectionary shop.

Planning permission has been granted for a new extension to the property. This is how it could look once rennovated Picture: TIM DAY Planning permission has been granted for a new extension to the property. This is how it could look once rennovated Picture: TIM DAY

The Aldeburgh Sweet Shop, which sits on the town's high street, has gone up for sale for £550,000.

The disused shop has been empty for some time and was previously listed for sale as a business premise.

Now the building is up for sale again as a family home after planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council to turn the empty shop into a three-bedroomed home.

The council had previously refused plans to turn the property into three flats following concerns about parking.

How the rear of the sweet shop could look once rennovated. (Neighbouring buildings have been removed from shot) Picture; TIM DAY How the rear of the sweet shop could look once rennovated. (Neighbouring buildings have been removed from shot) Picture; TIM DAY

At the time Aldeburgh Town Council regretted the loss of business premises from the town's high street but agreed that a house would be the best use of the semi-derelict space.

The building currently features a reception room, kitchen and walk-in larder on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a cloakroom toilet.

The property also comes with off-street parking at the front.

The former shop is being sold with additional planning permission for a single storey extension to the rear of the building as well as permission to change the windows and rendering on the property which was granted earlier this month.

The extension would see the creation of a new dining room and open-plan kitchen in the property where folding doors would lead out to a renovated terrace area.

The particulars for the house show striking visualisations for how the fully extended and renovated shop could look like.

They also note that it is hoped the new owner might take up the suggestion of calling the new property "The Tuck Shop" as a nod to its previous life in the confectionary trade.

Tim Day, managing director of Suffolk Coastal Estate Agents, which is selling the property, said the company had worked hard to produce designs of how the shop could look like once transformed.

Mr Day said: "We have used computer generated imagery (CGI) as a marketing tool to show potential purchasers how the property could look if refurbished and developed as per the granted planning application.

"The name 'The Tuck Shop' has been chosen to recognise and respect the former use of the building which was, in its heyday, a cherished local landmark."