E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Home sweet home: Would you like to live in a former sweet shop?

PUBLISHED: 13:46 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 12 February 2020

How the old sweet shop could look once rennovated Picture: TIM DAY

How the old sweet shop could look once rennovated Picture: TIM DAY

Archant

A sweet treat could be in store for the new owner of this former confectionary shop.

Planning permission has been granted for a new extension to the property. This is how it could look once rennovated Picture: TIM DAYPlanning permission has been granted for a new extension to the property. This is how it could look once rennovated Picture: TIM DAY

The Aldeburgh Sweet Shop, which sits on the town's high street, has gone up for sale for £550,000.

The disused shop has been empty for some time and was previously listed for sale as a business premise.

Now the building is up for sale again as a family home after planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council to turn the empty shop into a three-bedroomed home.

The council had previously refused plans to turn the property into three flats following concerns about parking.

How the rear of the sweet shop could look once rennovated. (Neighbouring buildings have been removed from shot) Picture; TIM DAYHow the rear of the sweet shop could look once rennovated. (Neighbouring buildings have been removed from shot) Picture; TIM DAY

At the time Aldeburgh Town Council regretted the loss of business premises from the town's high street but agreed that a house would be the best use of the semi-derelict space.

The building currently features a reception room, kitchen and walk-in larder on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a cloakroom toilet.

The property also comes with off-street parking at the front.

The former shop is being sold with additional planning permission for a single storey extension to the rear of the building as well as permission to change the windows and rendering on the property which was granted earlier this month.

The extension would see the creation of a new dining room and open-plan kitchen in the property where folding doors would lead out to a renovated terrace area.

The particulars for the house show striking visualisations for how the fully extended and renovated shop could look like.

They also note that it is hoped the new owner might take up the suggestion of calling the new property "The Tuck Shop" as a nod to its previous life in the confectionary trade.

Tim Day, managing director of Suffolk Coastal Estate Agents, which is selling the property, said the company had worked hard to produce designs of how the shop could look like once transformed.

Mr Day said: "We have used computer generated imagery (CGI) as a marketing tool to show potential purchasers how the property could look if refurbished and developed as per the granted planning application.

"The name 'The Tuck Shop' has been chosen to recognise and respect the former use of the building which was, in its heyday, a cherished local landmark."

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Van driver went missing after fleeing scene of crash into cars and wall

West End Congregational Church in Withersfield Road, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE

Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today – with immediate action required

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Anger after developer appeals to remove bowling green’s special protected status

Some of the founding members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Serial drink-driver jailed for causing serious crash while twice the alcohol limit

Leanne Quinn drove with 167mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood - the legal limit being 80mg Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24