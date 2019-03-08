Try your hand at sailing at Aldeburgh and Slaughden open days

Two Suffolk sailing clubs are preparing to open their doors to allow potential new members to try the hobby.

Aldeburgh Yacht Club and Slaughden Sailing Club will be joining together to showcase what they have to offer the public as part of a scheme taking place across the UK.

“Push the boat out is a nationwide event encourage by the RYA,” said Patrick Hill, commodore at Aldeburgh Yacht Club.

“It’s about encouraging people who haven’t sailed before to come along and access it.”

The clubs have been taking part in the event for the last three years with its popularity increasing in this time.

“Last year was a huge success,” said Mr Hill. “We had over 100 non-members come down on the day.

“Over 50 signed up as new members and many of those have since got stuck into the club either signing up for classes or joining as crew members.”

The clubs are hoping that this year’s event will be as successful, if not more so.

“We get them out on the water as soon as possible and we give them a 20min taster,” said Mr Hill.

Visitors are taken out on a range of boats including dinghies and cruisers.

“They can just spend some time out on the water and then come into the club,” said Mr Hill.

“The sailing conditions at Aldeburgh are exceptional – ideal for days out on the water with friends and family during the summer months, or for competitive sailing through the year from early spring into the winter.

“It’s a very beautiful river, the River Alde.

“We are blessed with lovely rivers in Suffolk.”

Those wishing to take part in the open events are advised to bring warm clothing, shoes that can get wet and a spirit of adventure to enjoy the day’s events.

The first event will be at Slaughden Sailing club on May 5 from 11am to 4pm.

This will be followed a fortnight later by the Push the Boat out event at Aldeburgh Yacht club from 10am until 4pm.

Both events are free to attend.

More information about the clubs can be found on the Aldeburgh and Slaughden sites.