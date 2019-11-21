Rural pub to close just three years after opening

The Alderton Swan pub is set to close on Christmas Eve Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Alderton Swan near Woodbridge is set to close its doors on Christmas Eve, because the location is "too rural".

The pub, in The Street, Alderton, reopened three years ago following a major nine-month revamp by new owners Flag of Suffolk, who said their inspiration was to provide a "fine dining establishment" that doubled as a community hub for the village.

The pub has received a series of good reviews for food and service from customers but the dream has not been realised.

The company, which also owns the Sorrel Horse pub in neighbouring Shottisham, have today announced the closure of the pub, citing its location as one of the decisive factors.

Director Gary Miller said: "We're immensely proud of what we've achieved at the Swan, since we embarked on a nine-month renovation project, at considerable cost, culminating in our grand opening in September 2016.

You may also want to watch:

"Despite receiving fantastic positive reviews and feedback on the food offering and ambience of our wonderful pub, and despite the dedication, hard work and understanding of our fantastic team, it has become apparent this rural location in the heart of the Deben peninsula is not the appropriate site for us to realise our shared dream and ambitions.

"It is with a heavy heart that we made this decision and we offer sincere thanks to everyone who has supported the Swan during the past three years."

Mr Miller confirmed that all staff at the Swan are to be offered employment at the Sorrel Horse in the future.

The pub will close on December 24 and will be listed for sale.

Flag of Suffolk have said they will be looking to open up another pub in a more suitable location in Suffolk in the future.

Mr Miller added: "We remain desirous to fulfil our vision and will seek to invest in another food and beverage establishment in a more appropriate area of Suffolk."