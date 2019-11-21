E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Closing pub may be bought out by community

PUBLISHED: 19:30 21 November 2019

The Alderton Swan pub is set to close on Christmas Eve Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Alderton Swan pub is set to close on Christmas Eve Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk village community is mulling over the prospect of buying out a pub after it was revealed it is due to close later this year.

Flag of Suffolk, the owners of the Alderton Swan in Alderton, announced that the pub will shut its doors for the last time on Christmas Eve, citing its rural location as the prime reason for closure.

However, Alderton Parish Council have said they are "considering" a community buyout of the pub so it can be used by residents of the village.

Christopher Langley, chairman of the parish council, said: "The village will be upset that the pub is closing. However, the community wishes to keep the pub."

It emerged on Thursday that the Alderton Swan, in The Street in the village, is due to close in December - just three years after it opened following a nine-month refurbishment project.

You may also want to watch:

Flag of Suffolk, who also own the Sorrel Horse pub in neighbouring Shottisham, bought the Swan in 2015 with the intention of creating a "fine dining establishment".

Despite receiving positive reviews for its food and service, Flag of Suffolk director Gary Miller confirmed the pub's closure in a statement.

Mr Miller said: "We're immensely proud of what we've achieved at the Swan since we embarked on a nine-month renovation project, at considerable cost, culminating in our grand opening in September 2016.

"Despite receiving fantastic positive reviews and feedback on the food offering and ambience of our wonderful pub, and despite the dedication, hard work and understanding of our fantastic team, it has become apparent this rural location in the heart of the Deben peninsula is not the appropriate site for us to realise our shared dream and ambitions.

"It is with a heavy heart that we made this decision and we offer sincere thanks to everyone who has supported the Swan during the past three years."

Mr Miller added that the staff at the Swan will be offered employment at the Sorrel Horse pub in the future.

With the pub up for sale, Mr Langley said the Parish Council will soon meet to discuss a community buyout - but warned the process could be delayed by Christmas and the upcoming general election.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Don’t miss out on your chance to take part in 2019 General Election

Don't lose your vote in the 2019 general Election. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Anger at work on closed Suffolk rail line planned for the middle of night

Network Rail plans to cut back the vegetation by the track in the middle of the night - even though no trains use the line through Leiston at present. Picture: HAYLEY TRUEMAN

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It just lifts the town’ - spot yourself in our Ipswich’s Christmas lights switch-on gallery

Stars from the panto and the Mayor of Ipswich switched the lights on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Closing pub may be bought out by community

The Alderton Swan pub is set to close on Christmas Eve Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists