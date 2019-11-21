Closing pub may be bought out by community

The Alderton Swan pub is set to close on Christmas Eve Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk village community is mulling over the prospect of buying out a pub after it was revealed it is due to close later this year.

Flag of Suffolk, the owners of the Alderton Swan in Alderton, announced that the pub will shut its doors for the last time on Christmas Eve, citing its rural location as the prime reason for closure.

However, Alderton Parish Council have said they are "considering" a community buyout of the pub so it can be used by residents of the village.

Christopher Langley, chairman of the parish council, said: "The village will be upset that the pub is closing. However, the community wishes to keep the pub."

It emerged on Thursday that the Alderton Swan, in The Street in the village, is due to close in December - just three years after it opened following a nine-month refurbishment project.

Flag of Suffolk, who also own the Sorrel Horse pub in neighbouring Shottisham, bought the Swan in 2015 with the intention of creating a "fine dining establishment".

Despite receiving positive reviews for its food and service, Flag of Suffolk director Gary Miller confirmed the pub's closure in a statement.

Mr Miller said: "We're immensely proud of what we've achieved at the Swan since we embarked on a nine-month renovation project, at considerable cost, culminating in our grand opening in September 2016.

"Despite receiving fantastic positive reviews and feedback on the food offering and ambience of our wonderful pub, and despite the dedication, hard work and understanding of our fantastic team, it has become apparent this rural location in the heart of the Deben peninsula is not the appropriate site for us to realise our shared dream and ambitions.

"It is with a heavy heart that we made this decision and we offer sincere thanks to everyone who has supported the Swan during the past three years."

Mr Miller added that the staff at the Swan will be offered employment at the Sorrel Horse pub in the future.

With the pub up for sale, Mr Langley said the Parish Council will soon meet to discuss a community buyout - but warned the process could be delayed by Christmas and the upcoming general election.