Opening date revealed for new Stowmarket Aldi

Published: 11:35 AM June 21, 2021

The new Aldi will open next month - Credit: Archant

The opening date for a new Aldi in Stowmarket has been announced.

The first shoppers will be welcomed into the Gipping Way store on Thursday, July 8 and 8am.

The supermarket, which will be run by store manager Matt Gilson, will create 25 new jobs.

Mr Gilson said: "We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Stowmarket.

"It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome our new customers into the store and provide them with access to affordable, high-quality food.”

The budget retailer had been due to unveil the store in May but the opening was delayed.

It is the first Aldi store to open in the town since 2009, when the national chain left its previous Gipping Way premises.

The new building is in a slightly different location in the same road.

Aldi has also announced that it wants to open four new stores in Suffolk - and is searching for suitable sites.

The company has identified Felixstowe, Saxmundham, Sudbury and Ipswich as places it wants to open new shops.

Aldi is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain and has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

It has more than 900 stores across the UK.