Care home looks to extend support to the community

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:08 PM March 17, 2021   
Aldringham Court Staff

Sarah Roberston and the staff at Aldringham Court - Credit: Healthcare Homes

A care home in Aldringham, near Leiston, is hoping to extend the support it gives to its community through its new manger. 

Sarah Robertson has been appointed manager at Aldringham Court after joining the home from an establishment in Lowestoft in December last year.

In her new role at Aldringham Court, Ms Robertston hopes to build on the home’s positive reputation and to raise awareness of the support it provides to people in the community requiring care.

“The commitment of our staff to the home and residents during the pandemic has been inspiring and I am honoured to be part of their team," said Ms Roberston. 

“Looking forward, it’s very important to me that our local community knows that we are here to help.  If anyone in the area has any questions around care that they may need for themselves or a loved one, people can telephone us to for advice."

