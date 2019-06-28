Partly Cloudy

Meet the 'knitting nans' spinning yarn for charity

28 June, 2019 - 11:04
Joyce Lugo, 91, is leading the charity effort at Aldringham Court Nursing Home Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

HEALTHCARE HOMES

A group of keen knitters at a care home in Aldringham are making a difference to people across the globe by crafting comfy jumpers, bonnets and blankets.

The residents have been knitting brightly coloured jumpers for charity Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMESThe residents have been knitting brightly coloured jumpers for charity Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Led by Joyce Lugo, 91, the residents at Aldringham Court Nursing Home have been knitting brightly coloured jumpers for charity - with some even been sent to help young people in Africa.

Seven of the residents have also been creating bonnets and blankets for the Special Care Baby Unit in Ipswich Hospital.

Every few months, staff and residents from the home take a delivery of knitted items to the hospital which are then distributed to babies and their parents in the unit.

Deputy manager of the home, Elena Dolniceanu, said: "It's wonderful watching Joyce and our other residents at work with their knitting. They find it enjoyable and therapeutic; and love our 'knit and natter' sessions as part of our knitting club.

"To be able to then donate their items to people in need both in Suffolk and in Africa is fantastic, and we are extremely proud of them for helping people in this way.

"As a home, we try very hard to make a difference within our community and our residents are very keen to help charities and other local organisations in any way they can. We will continue to grow our knitting club, along with other charitable events and activities throughout the year, and would always welcome any donations of wool so that our knitters can keep on knitting."

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

