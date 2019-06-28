Meet the 'knitting nans' spinning yarn for charity

newsroom@archant.co.uk 28 June, 2019 - 11:04

Joyce Lugo, 91, is leading the charity effort at Aldringham Court Nursing Home Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES HEALTHCARE HOMES

A group of keen knitters at a care home in Aldringham are making a difference to people across the globe by crafting comfy jumpers, bonnets and blankets.

The residents have been knitting brightly coloured jumpers for charity Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES The residents have been knitting brightly coloured jumpers for charity Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Led by Joyce Lugo, 91, the residents at Aldringham Court Nursing Home have been knitting brightly coloured jumpers for charity - with some even been sent to help young people in Africa.

Seven of the residents have also been creating bonnets and blankets for the Special Care Baby Unit in Ipswich Hospital.

Every few months, staff and residents from the home take a delivery of knitted items to the hospital which are then distributed to babies and their parents in the unit.

Deputy manager of the home, Elena Dolniceanu, said: "It's wonderful watching Joyce and our other residents at work with their knitting. They find it enjoyable and therapeutic; and love our 'knit and natter' sessions as part of our knitting club.

"To be able to then donate their items to people in need both in Suffolk and in Africa is fantastic, and we are extremely proud of them for helping people in this way.

"As a home, we try very hard to make a difference within our community and our residents are very keen to help charities and other local organisations in any way they can. We will continue to grow our knitting club, along with other charitable events and activities throughout the year, and would always welcome any donations of wool so that our knitters can keep on knitting."