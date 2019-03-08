Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY CARA CHINERY

A busy road in Suffolk has been flooded after heavy rain hit the county this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say they are marooned in all directions due to the floodwater Picture: CARA CHINERY Eyewitnesses say they are marooned in all directions due to the floodwater Picture: CARA CHINERY

The B1353 in Aldringham, near Leiston is currently underwater after the recent heavy downpours.

Residents have reported that the road has been blocked by the water which is more than two feet high in places.

Some larger vehicles have managed to plough through the flood, which is outside The Parrot pub, but locals say that most are avoiding the area. Children, who are on their half-term break were also seen in their waterproofs and wellington boots playing in the water.

The road, which has been known to flood when there is heavy rain, connects the coastal town of Aldeburgh and Thorpness to Leiston and Saxmundham.

Drivers can avoid the flooding by taking more scenic routes around the area.

As of yet Suffolk police and the Suffolk fire service have not attended the scene.