E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 16:46 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 21 October 2019

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

CARA CHINERY

A busy road in Suffolk has been flooded after heavy rain hit the county this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say they are marooned in all directions due to the floodwater Picture: CARA CHINERYEyewitnesses say they are marooned in all directions due to the floodwater Picture: CARA CHINERY

The B1353 in Aldringham, near Leiston is currently underwater after the recent heavy downpours.

Residents have reported that the road has been blocked by the water which is more than two feet high in places.

You may also want to watch:

Some larger vehicles have managed to plough through the flood, which is outside The Parrot pub, but locals say that most are avoiding the area. Children, who are on their half-term break were also seen in their waterproofs and wellington boots playing in the water.

The road, which has been known to flood when there is heavy rain, connects the coastal town of Aldeburgh and Thorpness to Leiston and Saxmundham.

Drivers can avoid the flooding by taking more scenic routes around the area.

As of yet Suffolk police and the Suffolk fire service have not attended the scene.

Most Read

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

‘We just hope we get our outstanding rating back’ - pre-school reacts to ‘inadequate’ Ofsted grading

Sunflowers Childcare CIC in Boxford, near Sudbury, is

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

‘We just hope we get our outstanding rating back’ - pre-school reacts to ‘inadequate’ Ofsted grading

Sunflowers Childcare CIC in Boxford, near Sudbury, is

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New A12 link between East Anglia and London could take a decade

The new three-lane A12 will start from the existing wide section at Boreham near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Teen caught with knives told police they were for ‘cutting cheese and ham’

Aaron Neziri was sentenced to 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists