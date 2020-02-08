E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pub landlord relieved after pipe causing flooding set to be fixed

PUBLISHED: 11:43 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 08 February 2020

The Parrot's beer garden flooded in November Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

The Parrot's beer garden flooded in November Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Chris Theobald

A pub landlord has spoken of his delight after Suffolk Highways announced they are to fix a broken pipe that frequently causes flooding woe in the village.

A car stuck in the water after heavy flooding Picture: CHRIS THEOBALDA car stuck in the water after heavy flooding Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

The Parrot, in Aldringham near Leiston, is often unreachable in heavy rain as a nearby drain pipe is unable to cope with excess water, resulting in heavy flooding and standing water on the roads.

However, authorities have now given the go-ahead for repair works to proceed in a move that has pleased Chris Theobald, director of the pub.

Mr Theobald said: "The pipe, as it is at the moment, doesn't allow for water to go away very quickly.

"Whenever it floods, residents in the village cannot get to us.

Chris Theobald is relieved that the repairs are going ahead Picture: CHRIS THEOBALDChris Theobald is relieved that the repairs are going ahead Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

"Cars cannot get through the flood water in the village.

"The new pipe will make things a lot easier for both us and our neighbours."

Alrdingham suffers from flooding frequently, with overflowing water proving an issue numerous times towards the end of last year.

In instances of heavy rain, the centre of the village is difficult to pass due to the water being unable to be drained from the main road.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Theobald previously said his business, on the corner of Aldringham Lane and Aldeburgh Road, was losing trade as customers were unable to reach the pub.

In November, Mr Theobald took several images demonstrating the effects of flooding - including one of the beer garden, which had been completely submerged.

The pub's car park is also unusable, with motorists often getting stuck in the water on the main road.

Mr Theobald also noted that vehicles attempting to get through the water were causing waves to crash into the pub's fence.

El Group, who own the Parrot, had given Suffolk Highways permission to construct a new pipe that goes through the pub's land, taking flood water to a nearby "soak-away" pond.

Previous attempts to repair the issue had been complicated by the fact that the pipe runs under homes that were built on top.

Mr Theobald has expressed his relief at the news of the repairs, which are set to commence in March, believing they will benefit the village as a whole.

He added: "The new pipe is a huge relief.

"The village is very happy that this work is happening.

"It's also happening a lot sooner than I thought it would."

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matchday Live: Blues once again bid to beat a promotion contender in front of 30,000 at the Stadium of Light

Ipswich Town take on Sunderland this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub landlord relieved after pipe causing flooding set to be fixed

The Parrot's beer garden flooded in November Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Man ignored order not to contact schoolgirl

Stowmarket railway station Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Murder probe launched after man dies in crash with van

Police are investigating after a man in his 40s died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Calm before the storm – Suffolk prepares for strong winds from Ciara

Storm Ciara is heading towards Suffolk Picture: MIKE SHEPHERD
Drive 24