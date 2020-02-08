Pub landlord relieved after pipe causing flooding set to be fixed

The Parrot's beer garden flooded in November

A pub landlord has spoken of his delight after Suffolk Highways announced they are to fix a broken pipe that frequently causes flooding woe in the village.

A car stuck in the water after heavy flooding

The Parrot, in Aldringham near Leiston, is often unreachable in heavy rain as a nearby drain pipe is unable to cope with excess water, resulting in heavy flooding and standing water on the roads.

However, authorities have now given the go-ahead for repair works to proceed in a move that has pleased Chris Theobald, director of the pub.

Mr Theobald said: "The pipe, as it is at the moment, doesn't allow for water to go away very quickly.

"Whenever it floods, residents in the village cannot get to us.

Chris Theobald is relieved that the repairs are going ahead

"Cars cannot get through the flood water in the village.

"The new pipe will make things a lot easier for both us and our neighbours."

Alrdingham suffers from flooding frequently, with overflowing water proving an issue numerous times towards the end of last year.

In instances of heavy rain, the centre of the village is difficult to pass due to the water being unable to be drained from the main road.

Mr Theobald previously said his business, on the corner of Aldringham Lane and Aldeburgh Road, was losing trade as customers were unable to reach the pub.

In November, Mr Theobald took several images demonstrating the effects of flooding - including one of the beer garden, which had been completely submerged.

The pub's car park is also unusable, with motorists often getting stuck in the water on the main road.

Mr Theobald also noted that vehicles attempting to get through the water were causing waves to crash into the pub's fence.

El Group, who own the Parrot, had given Suffolk Highways permission to construct a new pipe that goes through the pub's land, taking flood water to a nearby "soak-away" pond.

Previous attempts to repair the issue had been complicated by the fact that the pipe runs under homes that were built on top.

Mr Theobald has expressed his relief at the news of the repairs, which are set to commence in March, believing they will benefit the village as a whole.

He added: "The new pipe is a huge relief.

"The village is very happy that this work is happening.

"It's also happening a lot sooner than I thought it would."