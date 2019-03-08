Warning over 'Nottingham knockers on doorsteps across Suffolk

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned over Nottingham Knockers across the county. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Householders in Suffolk are being warned about “Nottingham Knockers” operating across the county, following a series of unwanted house calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued an alert via their Facebook page, saying: “We've had a number of reports of Nottingham Knockers calling at properties across Suffolk.

“These individuals knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.”

The latest warning comes after reports of the unlicensed door-to-door sellers making house calls in the Leiston and Woodbridge areas earlier this year.

Trading Standards said they always advise people not to buy at the doorstep and to resist pressure from salespeople offering supposedly low one-off prices.

“These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police and are necessary for salespeople to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door.”

The term 'Nottingham Knockers' is derived from a scam thought to have originated in the Midlands city.

Anyone who is approached on the doorstep is advised to refuse to buy, and to report the incident to Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or to Suffolk Police on 101.