Warning over 'Nottingham knockers on doorsteps across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:51 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 22 April 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned over Nottingham Knockers across the county. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned over Nottingham Knockers across the county. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Householders in Suffolk are being warned about “Nottingham Knockers” operating across the county, following a series of unwanted house calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued an alert via their Facebook page, saying: “We've had a number of reports of Nottingham Knockers calling at properties across Suffolk.

“These individuals knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.”

The latest warning comes after reports of the unlicensed door-to-door sellers making house calls in the Leiston and Woodbridge areas earlier this year.

Trading Standards said they always advise people not to buy at the doorstep and to resist pressure from salespeople offering supposedly low one-off prices.

“These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police and are necessary for salespeople to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door.”

The term 'Nottingham Knockers' is derived from a scam thought to have originated in the Midlands city.

Anyone who is approached on the doorstep is advised to refuse to buy, and to report the incident to Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or to Suffolk Police on 101.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If you’re just ‘nearly there’ then you are better off being a mile away’ – Lambert previews Easter Monday clash with Swansea

Will Keane could return to the starting line-up having made his injury comeback as a second half sub at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Fuller Flavour: Is Lambert really the right man for Town? Here’s what I think...

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Suffolk and Essex set for another bank holiday scorcher

Suffolk and Essex could reach up to 24C on bank holiday Monday, WeatherQuest forecasters say. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Live: Lambert expecting better after Preston hammering as Ipswich look to complete Swansea double

Ipswich Town take on Swansea City this afternoon

Don’t blame other peoples’ kindness for our Government’s failing over the Grenfell disaster

In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019 flames and smoke rise from the blaze at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. An inferno that raged through Notre Dame Cathedral for more than 12 hours destroyed its spire and its roof but spared its twin medieval bell towers, and a frantic rescue effort saved the monument's

Unseen du Maurier poems discovered hidden behind photo frame in Suffolk

Kristen Baker-Munton, who is selling the Du Maurier archive which belonged to his mother Picture: ROWLEYS

Mock battles show off the history of Suffolk castle at special event

Reinactors pose with their weaponary, archers lined up at the ready in the background Picture:OWEN HINES
