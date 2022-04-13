News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Alesha Dixon becomes latest star to holiday in Suffolk this year

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:38 AM April 13, 2022
Alesha Dixon is the latest star to holiday at Suffolk's Wilderness Reserve

Alesha Dixon is the latest star to holiday at Suffolk's Wilderness Reserve - Credit: Wilderness Reserve/PA

Alesha Dixon is the latest celebrity who has enjoyed a short break in Suffolk this year after revealing she stayed at a resort near Saxmundham.

The former pop star turned TV personality enjoyed a family weekend at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk over the weekend.

Dixon shared pictures of her getaway on her Instagram account.

Wilderness Reserve is an 8,000 acre private estate in Suffolk's Yox Valley and was assembled in 1995.

On the site there are a number of different cottages, barns and lodges all with unique characteristics and views of the Suffolk landscape.

Just two weeks ago, YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars, including Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, also shared pictures of their time at Wilderness Reserve.

Earlier in the year, comedian Jack Whitehall also visited the Suffolk retreat with his family.

Dixon is set to return as a judge on ITV's Britain's Got Talent, with a new season starting this weekend.

