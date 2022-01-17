Boy missing for more than a week could be in north Essex
Published: 12:51 PM January 17, 2022
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A boy who was reported missing from his London home more than a week ago could in north Essex, police have said.
Alessandro, from Beckenham, was last seen at his home on January 6, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers in Bromley posted on Twitter to say he could be Clacton.
Anyone with information on Alessandro's whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 22MIS000756.