East Anglian Daily Times > News

Boy missing for more than a week could be in north Essex

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:51 PM January 17, 2022
Alessandro, from London, has links to Clacton

A boy who was reported missing from his London home more than a week ago could in north Essex, police have said.

Alessandro, from Beckenham, was last seen at his home on January 6, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers in Bromley posted on Twitter to say he could be Clacton.

Anyone with information on Alessandro's whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 22MIS000756.

Clacton-on-Sea News

