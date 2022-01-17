Boy missing for more than a week could be in north Essex

Alessandro, from London, has links to Clacton - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A boy who was reported missing from his London home more than a week ago could in north Essex, police have said.

Alessandro, from Beckenham, was last seen at his home on January 6, the Metropolitan Police said.

We're still looking for Alessandro, #missing from his home in #Beckenham since 6 Jan.

We think he could be in #Clacton #Essex - if seen please call 101 ref 22MIS000756https://t.co/EhIIwVPi5U — Bromley MPS (@MPSBromley) January 17, 2022

Officers in Bromley posted on Twitter to say he could be Clacton.

Anyone with information on Alessandro's whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 22MIS000756.