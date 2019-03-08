Five reasons why Suffolk's Alex Albon has proved an inspiration in F1

Albon said that he was thankful to be able to stay on for another year Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES Archant

As the Formula One season draws to a close, a Suffolk driver is proving to be one of the championships shining stars.

Alex Albon and his teammate Max Verstappen Picture: MEG OLIPHANT/ GETTY IMAGES Alex Albon and his teammate Max Verstappen Picture: MEG OLIPHANT/ GETTY IMAGES

Alex Albon grew up in Bures, near Sudbury, attending Littlegarth School in Nayland before moving on to Ipswich School.

Now he's swapped Bures for Bahrain and this weekend Brazil and is helping to inspire those living in the county he grew up in.

Here's nine ways he's helping to do just that.

Suffolk racing star Alex Albon will stay at Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES Suffolk racing star Alex Albon will stay at Red Bull Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES

1) He took on an enormous challenge

Alex wasn't even going to be driving in F1 this season. He has just signed up to drive in the all electric Formula E series when the call came offering a seat at Toro Rosso. Despite this he has taken on the challenge of driving in one of the world's top motorsports series.

2) He's inspiring youngsters in our region

Monday mornings aren't always the most exciting for kids heading back to school but at Littlegarth Monday's are all about Alex and how he's done in that weekend's race.

Speaking earlier this year Peter Jones, the school's headmaster said that Alex had become an inspiration to youngsters. "It's fantastic he's got there. We've been following what he has done so far," said Mr Jones.

"People across the school, of all ages, have been watching and catching up on qualifying and the race after work."

3) He's stayed calm under pressure

Alex's mid season promotion came as a huge shock to many in the motoring world. After repeated assurances that nothing was happening Red Bull suddenly moved Alex from Toro Rosso into the top Red Bull Racing side. Moving so quickly, while still in his first season in the sport was a big pressure for the young driver who is still only 23 years old.

Nevertheless, Alex held on and managed to impress bosses enough to secure his place in the top team for next season.

4) He's consistently performed well this season

Being sat in the garage next to one of the championship's best driving talents, Max Verstappen, looked set to make it hard for Albon to shine but shine he has producing consistently good results and catapulting himself to a strong 5th place in the overall standings. He's yet to pick up his first podium but his recent form shows that can't be far off.

5) He's helping to prove East Anglia is a hotbed for racing talent

Alex and his fellow rookie George Russell, who was born in King Lynn in Norfolk, are helping to put East Anglia back on the motorsport map. The region already has a long-established history with motorsport but seeing two rookies doing well in their respective teams helps to show that East Anglia is part of motorsport's future as well as its past.