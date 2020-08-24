Have you seen wanted Suffolk man Alex Hockett?
PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 24 August 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Officers from Suffolk police are appealing for information to help find wanted man Alex Hockett.
Hockett, from Haverhill, is wanted by police in connection with breaching court bail conditions.
The 39-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build, with very short cropped hair.
Officers have asked for anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description – or knows of his whereabouts – to contact the constabulary on 101.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.
