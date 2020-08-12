Man charged with burglary following two incidents at same property

Alex Hockett appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two burglary offences.

The arrest follows two incidents at the same property in Burton End, Haverhill, between 4.45pm on Friday, July 10 and 6.10am the following morning.

A front door and two locked bedrooms were forced open and a number of items stolen, including various items of food and an amount of cash.

Alex Hockett, 39, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in custody on Wednesday.

Hockett is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 9.