E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with burglary following two incidents at same property

PUBLISHED: 14:43 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 12 August 2020

Alex Hockett appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Alex Hockett appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two burglary offences.

The arrest follows two incidents at the same property in Burton End, Haverhill, between 4.45pm on Friday, July 10 and 6.10am the following morning.

A front door and two locked bedrooms were forced open and a number of items stolen, including various items of food and an amount of cash.

Alex Hockett, 39, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in custody on Wednesday.

Hockett is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 9.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk braced for impending thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of Suffolk following some of the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Man charged with burglary following two incidents at same property

Alex Hockett appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Car collides with fence in car park of pub

Police were called to a crash outside the Black Tiles pub Picture: GOOGLE

Did you know Suffolk’s dog swimming pool now does food and beer?

A happy owner and her dog enjoy a cooling dip Picture: Canine Dip and Dive

‘I’m delighted... it’s another year in front of our fans’ - Holy on his contract extension

Tomas Holy applauds the Ipswich fans after Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS