Suffolk F1 driver Albon ready to hit the track in Austria

Alex Albon is preparing to return to the track this weekend Picture: MARK THOMPSON/GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Suffolk driver Alex Albon will be back on track this weekend as the Formula One world championship starts up again.

Alex Albon will be back racing for Red Bull in Austria this weekend Picture: MARK THOMPSON /GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL Alex Albon will be back racing for Red Bull in Austria this weekend Picture: MARK THOMPSON /GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Albon, who grew up in Bures and went to Ipswich School will be back in his Red Bull Racing car as drivers take to the first of two Austrian grand prix.

For former Suffolk schoolboy Albon this weekend marks the start of only his second season in the top sport.

It comes after a high pressure rookie year where he was moved to the senior Red Bull Racing team from the junior Torro Rosso team after just half a season to partner top driver Max Verstappen.

This weekend will be the second time that the sport has attempted to start its season this year following a last minute cancellation to the Australian Grand Prix in March after a mechanic at rival team McLaren tested positive for the coronavirus.

Alex Albon preparing for the new season at Silverstone Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL Alex Albon preparing for the new season at Silverstone Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Since then the whole season has been on hold with many of the iconic races, including Monaco, having been cancelled.

So far only eight races have been confirmed, including two at the Silverstone race track in Northampton.

Albon was back out in his car last week in Silverstone ahead of this weekend’s big race.

“It was good to be back in the car and shake off the dust,” said Albon.

“I haven’t been in an F1 car for three months but, after five or six laps, I was right back into it.

“All that work in the gym doesn’t really matter until you see it on track.

“It’s a small track, a busy track and it was really hot. So it’s been a good way to see where I’m at with fitness and I’m happy with it.

“Overall it was a good opportunity to get back in touch with everything and to get back into that racing mindset.”

During the season break Albon and some of his fellow drivers including Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Norfolk-born Williams driver George Russell have been taking part in virtual grand prix on simulated tracks.

Albon managed a number of podiums during the online season before taking a win at the virtual “Dutch” Grand Prix which was actually driven on the Interlagos track in Brazil.

Albon will be hoping to match his virtual success on a physical track having finished as high as fourth at last year’s Japanese Grand Prix and eighth overall in last year’s championship.