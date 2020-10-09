Have you seen missing 15-year-old boy?
PUBLISHED: 17:39 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 09 October 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 15-year-old boy from Ipswich.
Alexander Debenham was last seen at around 7am on Tuesday, October 6 and was reported missing later that day.
You may also want to watch:
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with mousy blond hair.
It is not known what he may have been wearing last but possibly a grey school blazer, black trousers, and a blue shirt with a blue and gold striped tie and black coat.
Anyone who has seen Alexander or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.