Have you seen missing 15-year-old boy?

PUBLISHED: 17:39 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 09 October 2020

Alexander Debenham was last seen on Tuesday in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 15-year-old boy from Ipswich.

Alexander Debenham was last seen at around 7am on Tuesday, October 6 and was reported missing later that day.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with mousy blond hair.

It is not known what he may have been wearing last but possibly a grey school blazer, black trousers, and a blue shirt with a blue and gold striped tie and black coat.

Anyone who has seen Alexander or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.

