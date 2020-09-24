Man accused of drug offences in Leiston faces trial

Alexander Rozmus is set to face trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The trial of a man accused of drug offences in Leiston is expected to get underway next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 24) for a case management hearing was Alexander Rozmus, 39, of no fixed address.

You may also want to watch:

He has denied possessing heroin on January 12 with intent to supply and two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between December 17 last year and January 13 this year.

Officers stopped and searched Rozmus in Cross Street, Leiston on January 12.

He was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

Rozmus’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will take get underway on Monday, September 28.