Published: 3:24 PM September 14, 2021

The England cap Sir Alf Ramsey won against Yugoslavia in 1950 was sold for £3,400 - Credit: PA/Lacy Scott & Knight

An England football cap belonging to Ipswich legend Sir Alf Ramsey has sold for £3,400 at auction.

The cap, which was awarded to the former-Ipswich and England Manager in a 1950 friendly against Yugoslavia, was sold at Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds on Friday September 10.

The blue velvet cap bears Ramsey's name badge inside.

Ramsey captained the team for the 1950 match, which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

The cap is slightly faded to the front and side, but auctioneer Glenn Pearl said it's "in good condition" considering its age.

The previous owner acquired it from Lady Victoria Ramsey while working at her home as a painter and decorator.

The cap came with its providence supported by a letter signed by Lady Ramsey, dated 2011.

The Sir Alf Ramsey statue on Portman Road - Credit: Simon Parker

Sir Alf Ramsey is best known for his World Cup win as England manager in 1966, and for leading Ipswich from the third to the first division between 1956-1962.

Ramsey retired to Ipswich in 1980, where he lived until his death in 1999.