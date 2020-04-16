Suffolk schoolboy donates birthday money to help fundraise research into grandad’s health condition

A Suffolk schoolboy has asked for charity donations instead of birthday presents to help fund research into a condition which is affecting his grandad.

Alfie White, from Woodbridge, turned 11 this week but decided to forgo his own presents to help others.

Alfie, who is a pupil at Kyson Primary School, decided that he would rather raise money to help find a cure for Alzheimers Disease than have gifts for himself.

“I decided to raise money for the Alzheimers Association,” said Alfie.

“Which I have done before. I decided to do it again.”

Alfie’s grandad, Trevor Barrett, has the condition and Alfie had, until lockdown, regularly visited him in his care home.

“It’s horrible to see him getting worse and worse,” said Alfie.

Alfie decided to try and raise some money by asking people not to give him presents but a charity donation for his birthday.

“Instead of getting presents I have said please donate to this,” said Alfie.

“We are aiming for £300 and we are at £220.”

It’s not the first time Alfie has raised money to help his grandad.

Two years ago Alfie saved up his pocket money to buy some new games for the residents at his grandad’s care home.

“I’m proud,” said Alfie’s mum Nichola White.

“It’s such a nice thing to do. Most kids would want an iPhone 11.”

Ms White said she has been impressed by her son’s fundraising efforts over the past few years and his ambitions to help even more people with his fundraising.

“Alfie is so thoughtful and caring. I thought I must be doing something right.

“Even yesterday he got some money in a card and he wanted to buy me something.”

Alfie is already looking to the future and has big plans to do some more fundraising when lockdown limits are removed.

“I have wanted to do a sponsored bike ride for a while,” said Alfie.

Those wishing to donate to Alfie’s birthday fundraiser can do so via Facebook.

You can also donate via his fundraising page where he will be keeping people up to date with his fundraising plans for the future.

