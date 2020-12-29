Care home which made 'significant improvements' celebrates 'good' rating

Published: 7:00 AM December 29, 2020

A Kesgrave care home is celebrating being lifted out of special measures and is aiming to achieve the highest possible rating in its next inspection from the watchdog.

Alice Grange Care Home, off Ropes Drive, was rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in April this year after a pre-lockdown visit raised a catalogue of concerns.

The damning report from a visit in February found residents at the home were "left at risk of poor nutrition and hydration support" and "staff were under pressure to meet people’s needs".

Concerns had also been raised about low staffing levels.

But the home, which is managed by Barchester Healthcare, has seen its rating rise to 'good' after a follow-up inspection.

Inspectors were satisfied that the care home had followed an action plan, finding the home "immediately" introduced measures to improve standards.

The report found the home had made "significant improvements" over the year, with a "clear and improved" leadership team contributing to more stable day-to-day management.

Inspectors said the home's residents felt "safe and well-treated" and were supported to have "maximum choice and control" of their lives.

A member of staff at the home told CQC inspectors: "I can honestly say I have never been happier and more proud of my team than the one I'm in at Alice Grange.

"I would like to say that the knowledge of people and the dedication of the carers is outstanding, but it doesn't stop there.

"From the domestic staff to the chefs, the hosts/hostesses and activities team, they all treat residents as individuals, with dignity and respect."

Andrea Crowley, general manager at Alice Grange, said it was "fantastic" to see the work of the staff recognised for turning the fortunes of the home around.

She added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Alice Grange was rated ‘good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work of all the team here recognised. My favourite quote said that the staff are friendly, with kindness built in.

"It is so lovely to hear all the positive feedback from residents and their families and friends. The next step is to achieve outstanding."