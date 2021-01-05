Care home boss and staff hailed as 'shining example' by Lord Lieutenant
- Credit: Barchester
A Kesgrave care home boss and her team have been recognised for her efforts during the coronavirus crisis by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.
Andrea Cowley, general manager of Alice Grange care home, and her staff have been awarded a Certificate of Merit from Clare, Countess of Euston.
Ms Crowley took over the reins at the care home, in St Isidores, earlier this year and has helped turn around its fortunes after it was placed in special measures.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the home late last year and rated the service 'good', praising the "significant improvements" it had made.
In her letter from the Lord Lieutenant, Ms Crowley's "innovation, collaboration, courage and generosity" were praised.
You may also want to watch:
She was also hailed as a "shining example of all that is best in this county".
Ms Crowley said: "This award belongs to the whole team, who have pulled together beautifully through the tough times of this year."
Most Read
- 1 Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases
- 2 Explained: How the Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Suffolk
- 3 Suffolk to go own way and give second dose of Covid vaccine without delay
- 4 Hospital boss voices anger as conspiracy theorists film in corridors
- 5 Black ice causes two car accidents in rural Suffolk road
- 6 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
- 7 The Ipswich Town players who could potentially move on during the January transfer window
- 8 How many schools opted not to open in Suffolk today?
- 9 Explained: What are the new national lockdown restrictions?
- 10 Plans for 140 village homes and a £1.2m school/early years centre revealed