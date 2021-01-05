Care home boss and staff hailed as 'shining example' by Lord Lieutenant

Published: 8:08 PM January 5, 2021

A Kesgrave care home boss and her team have been recognised for her efforts during the coronavirus crisis by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

Andrea Cowley, general manager of Alice Grange care home, and her staff have been awarded a Certificate of Merit from Clare, Countess of Euston.

Ms Crowley took over the reins at the care home, in St Isidores, earlier this year and has helped turn around its fortunes after it was placed in special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the home late last year and rated the service 'good', praising the "significant improvements" it had made.

In her letter from the Lord Lieutenant, Ms Crowley's "innovation, collaboration, courage and generosity" were praised.

She was also hailed as a "shining example of all that is best in this county".

Ms Crowley said: "This award belongs to the whole team, who have pulled together beautifully through the tough times of this year."