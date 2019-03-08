E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Every wondered what lurks beneath the water on Ipswich's Waterfront?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 14 September 2019

Pacific oyster Picture: Paul Brazier/CCW

Pacific oyster Picture: Paul Brazier/CCW

Archant

Non-native Japanese skeleton shrimp, orange sheath tunicate and American slipper limpet all found at the Port of Ipswich.

Slipper limpets Picture: GBNNSSSlipper limpets Picture: GBNNSS

An insight into the creatures that inhabit the water around Suffolk's county town was given in a recent presentation by George Seinet, environmental coordinator for Associated British Ports, which operates the Port of Ipswich.

Species non-native to the UK Mr Seinet has seen include the American slipper limpet - "They can stick to everything and block up outflows on boats," he said.

Less troublesome are the orange sheath tunicate, a tube-like invertebrate which siphons seawater through its body for food, and the Japanese skeleton shrimp, which Mr Seinet has also found.

George Seinet environmental coordinator for Associated British Ports (ABP) in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRYGeorge Seinet environmental coordinator for Associated British Ports (ABP) in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

MORE: Hornets, mosquitos and parakeets: 5 wild species from abroad that are heading for East Anglia

Sea squirt Picture: CCWSea squirt Picture: CCW

"I record them, take pictures and send details to the NNSS (non-native species secretariat)," continued Mr Seinet, who says warmer temperatures caused by climate change is one reason why species originating from outside the UK are venturing into Suffolk waters. Non-natives also arrive attached to boats, which have travelled from foreign waters, he said.

You may also want to watch:

Non-native pacific oysters have also been seen at the Port of Ipswich although they get short thrift from Mr Seinet. "I go round at low tide and bash them with a hammer," he continued.

MORE: 13 wildlife species in danger of disappearing from East Anglia

Mr Seinet was speaking at the recent Stour & Orwell Forum held at the Royal Harwich Yacht Club in Woolverstone.

When asked during the Q&A session what species he most dreaded finding lurking beneath the surface of the port's water, Mr Seinet named, without hesitation, the carpet sea squirt.

According to the NNSS, this filter feeding marine invertebrate was first identified in UK waters in 2008.

It forms into large colonies, carpetting hard structures on which it grows and has already caused havoc in other countries such as New Zealand and the USA.

"It literally smothers everything, even mussels and crabs, and the costs of getting rid of it are phenomenal," added Mr Seinet

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Every wondered what lurks beneath the water on Ipswich's Waterfront?

