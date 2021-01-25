Tributes to 'amazing father' who was stabbed to death in Colchester

Published: 10:51 AM January 25, 2021

Alinjavwa Siwale died in Colchester on December 11 last year - Credit: Supplied by Essex Police

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to an "amazing father" with a "big heart" after he was stabbed to death in Colchester last month.

Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, was found with stab wounds by police at a home in Affleck Road in the early hours of December 11.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Siwale was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police subsequently launched a murder probe and have charged two men in connection with Mr Siwale's death.

Sheldon McKay, 25, and Phoenix Lee, 19, both of no fixed address, have both been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in August.

Mr Siwale was an aspiring rapper performing under the name of 'Swizzino' and was also a keen footballer for Great Notley FC.

In a statement, Mr Siwale's family said he "loved his brothers to bits" and was "true to each and every one" of his friends.

The family also described him as "irreplaceable" and said they are "heartbroken" by his death.

The statement said: "Our lives have been changed forever. We are heartbroken, still in shock and angry.

"Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a child. It is very, very painful and no mother should ever have to go through this.

"Njavwa had a big heart and made friends so easily, sometimes not in the right circles, and was true to each and every one of them. He supported them, guided them and made them happy.

"Njavwa loved his brothers to bits and was an amazing father to his son.

"He was a free spirit who lived in the present and on his terms. He had big dreams, he was a leader, he had followers.

"He had the ability to enter a room and brighten it with his smile, his attitude, his infectious laugh or just his presence.

"Njavwa loved his rap music for which he was popularly known as 'Swizzino'. He also had a passion for football and had continued to play for Great Notley Football Club.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are going through as a family. It is very painful and he is irreplaceable."