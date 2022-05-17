Ali's 925-mile fundraiser in memory of 27-year-old who died suddenly

A fitness fanatic has shown his fundraising target a clean set of wheels by collecting more than four times the figure so far, in memory of his friend who died suddenly.

Ipswich man Ali Clements, 28, has completed a 925-mile cycling and running challenge from John O’Groats to Land’s End in memory of Joe Langfield, who died aged 27 after suffering myocarditis.

His original aim was to raise £4,000 for the charity Inspire Suffolk, which inspires young people to build brighter futures, but his fundraising total currently stands at £17,592 through his JustGiving page. And his appeal is still going.

He said: “It has all been a bit of a surprise to me. I knew before the challenge started that we would keep to £8,000 or £9,000, but when I was doing the challenge, it seemed so many people were interested in the story.

“I was doing daily updates and every day the total was just building and building. I always found another £200 was being added to the figure.

Joe Langfield (left) with Ali Clements - Credit: ELLIS ORCHARD

“To raise that amount of money is absolutely brilliant and I am very proud of the amount that we have raised,” Mr Clements added.

The challenge involved him either cycling more than 100 miles or running a marathon every day for 13 days.

In March, he told the EADT about his close friendship with Mr Langfield.

He said: “The reason I’m doing this particular challenge is because I wanted something that would push my body to the absolute limit. It had to be something big.

“Joe always used to laugh at the amount of time I spent running, and I can just picture him laughing at me and cracking jokes in his usual Joey way.

“When I’m out running, it’s when I feel closest to him. I know he’ll be with me every step of the way, and it’s this that will keep me going,” Mr Clements said.

Sara Warburton, events and fundraising manager at Inspire Suffolk, said: “A huge thank you to Ali and his family for choosing our charity to help carry on Joe’s legacy.

"This challenge has been absolutely remarkable and a real feat of strength. We are blown away by the amount raised, which will transform young lives and help us reach those who really need us.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alistair-j-clements