Man accused of sexually assaulting schoolgirl

PUBLISHED: 16:06 13 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A schoolgirl who was sexually assaulted by an Essex man more than a decade ago stroked her face with her comfort blanket and played with a soft toy during the alleged attack, a court has heard.

Alisdair Hamilton allegedly kissed the 10-year-old girl on the mouth before removing her lower clothing including her underwear, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

He had then allegedly touched her sexually and rubbed himself against her lower back, said Unyime Davies, prosecuting.

She said that during the incident the alleged victim had stroked her face with her comfort blanket and had played with a soft toy.

Miss Davies said the soft toy had a button which made a sound and the girl could not remember if she pushed the button for comfort or to get someone to help her.

The court heard that on another occasion Hamilton had kissed her on the mouth and touched her sexually at a house in Ipswich.

Hamilton, 72, of Egmont Way, Colchester has denied two offences of indecent assault and six of sexually assaulting a girl under 13.

Following his arrest Hamilton answered no comment to questions.

The trial continues.

