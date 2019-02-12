Sunshine and Showers

Stansted Airport grounds all flights after aborted take-off

PUBLISHED: 21:09 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:25 01 March 2019

All flights at Stansted Airport have been grounded following an incident Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

All flights at Stansted Airport have been grounded following an incident Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Archant

Flights have been temporarily suspended at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off of a plane bound for Vienna.

An airport spokesman said the incident happened shortly after 8pm tonight and all passengers were safely evacuated.

He added crews were working to clear the runway at the Essex hub and it is hoped services will resume shortly after 9pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Images posted on social media by delayed passengers showed flashing blue lights on the runway.

One man, who said he was on the plane, posted on Twitter: “Mid take off at stansted, our plane had a huge bang, skidded to a stop and all had to evacuate down the slides, with my friend opening the emergency door. A scary experience for sure.”

Stansted Airport said the aborted take-off was due to a suspected engine problem.

The airport tweeted: “Flights at Stansted are currently suspended due to an aircraft on the runway following an aborted take-off due to a suspected engine problem.

“We will post further updates as soon as they become available. Thank you.”

The Essex hub added: “Emergency service attended and all passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as a precaution and have now been taken back to the terminal.”

War veteran 'gobsmacked' over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Stansted Airport grounds all flights after aborted take-off

All flights at Stansted Airport have been grounded following an incident Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Interactive map – All of Suffolk's cycle paths revealed

Suffolk's cycle paths have been mapped by Google - and riders can get from Ipswich to Norwich entirely on cycle-friendly roads Picture: PHIL MORLEY

'Still not good enough' - Suffolk councils say they can't support latest Sizewell C plans

How Sizewell C would appear from the beach at Sizewell Picture: EDF ENERGY

Motoring back through the years - More memories of the cars we loved

Christine Robinson's photo of her dad David Lowe's Austin Sheerline in the 1960s. Picture: CHRISTINE ROBINSON

'If we lose it looks bleak... but we're going to win!' – Nolan on 'massive' game against Reading

Jon Nolan says Ipswich Town's game with Reading today is 'massive'. Photo: Steve Waller
