Flights have been temporarily suspended at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off of a plane bound for Vienna.

Flights at @STN_Airport are currently suspended due to an aircraft on the runway following an aborted take off due to a suspected engine problem.

An airport spokesman said the incident happened shortly after 8pm tonight and all passengers were safely evacuated.

He added crews were working to clear the runway at the Essex hub and it is hoped services will resume shortly after 9pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Images posted on social media by delayed passengers showed flashing blue lights on the runway.

One man, who said he was on the plane, posted on Twitter: “Mid take off at stansted, our plane had a huge bang, skidded to a stop and all had to evacuate down the slides, with my friend opening the emergency door. A scary experience for sure.”

Stansted Airport said the aborted take-off was due to a suspected engine problem.

The airport tweeted: “Flights at Stansted are currently suspended due to an aircraft on the runway following an aborted take-off due to a suspected engine problem.

“We will post further updates as soon as they become available. Thank you.”

The Essex hub added: “Emergency service attended and all passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as a precaution and have now been taken back to the terminal.”