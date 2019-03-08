Partly Cloudy

Vital cash to help preserve historic church for future generations

PUBLISHED: 13:44 06 June 2019

The grant money has been set aside to to help renovate the Drinkstone Church near bury St Edmunds. Picture: NATIONAL CHURCH TRUST

Archant

A much-loved church is to receive a £24,000 grant to help preserve its historic fabric.

A share of the £300,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant will help remove, restore and conserve the windows and repair deteriorated stonework at the Grade II listed All Saints Church, Drinkstone.

The project will help fund the conservation of a number of windows and at the same time to repair and conserve their deteriorated stonework.

Julie Beard, churchwarden at All Saints Church, said: "We are thrilled to have received this very generous grant from the National Churches Trust which will enable us to preserve our precious windows for the future, ensuring the church continues to be at the heart of the community."

All Saints' has served as a village church since the 14th century and was built on the site of a Saxon church recorded in the Little Domesday Book.

The church has some finely carved pews featuring iconic animals and figures and a notable Victorian stained glass east window.

Dave Woodward, PCC fundraiser at All Saints Church, said: "We were notified of this amazing grant from National Churches Trust in April.

"We are delighted to report that this project, costing £120,000 plus VAT, is now fully funded and work will commence in September."

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice-president of The National Churches Trust, said: "The UK's historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage. But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities.

"So I'm delighted that the church of All Saints, Drinkstone, is being helped with a £24,000 National Churches Trust Grant.

"The work will remove, restore and conserve the windows and repair deteriorated stonework will help secure the future of a historic building."

In 2018 the National Churches Trust awarded grants of £1.2million to help 202 projects at churches and chapels around the UK.

Demand for funding from the National Churches Trust continues to grow, with 583 grant applications received in 2018, up from 473 grant applications in 2017, a 23% increase.

