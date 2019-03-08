Lead thieves strike at rural Suffolk church

Lead thieves have targeted All Saints Church in Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves have stripped lead from the roof of a remote rural church in Suffolk.

They struck at All Saints Church in Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, some time between Monday, October 14 and Wednesday, October 16.

Police believe the same culprits may also be behind reported thefts from offertory boxes in the surrounding area recently at other remote, rural churches.

Sergeant Brian Calver from the Rural Crime Team said: "As well as causing a great deal of disruption for the church membership, these crimes are also against our heritage, with no regards for the damage caused or loss of cultural heritage as a result of their actions.

"If you suspect that there are offenders on site, dial 999 as this is a crime in progress and the losses can and do amount to tens of thousands of pounds. Do not approach or disturb the offenders, as by reporting and observing discreetly, it will allow police officers the chance to get to the scene and apprehend those involved."

Those with any information that could aid police in their enquiries should contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/63077/19.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.