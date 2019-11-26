Lottery cash for Sudbury church windows

All Saints Church in Sudbury has been awarded more than £150,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore and repair its main stained-glass window.

The grant will mean the large east window, created in 1882, will be fully repaired.

A window on the north side of the building will also be worked on to bring it up to the standard of the others it sits alongside.

The £153,000 grant will also fund a Heritage Activity Officer who will oversee community engagement projects including workshops for adults and schoolchildren, the revision of the church guidebook and history talks.

A team of volunteers will be recruited to help oversee community events from the start of the project in spring next year to its conclusion, scheduled for November 2020.

Dr Malcolm Offord, churchwarden and reader at All Saints, said: "The restoration and community projects will be something the whole area can be proud of.

"The stained glass in the window is in an extremely poor state of repair and we are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for recognising the importance of both the window and the building as a whole as part of this area.

"The various projects and events we are planning around the restoration work will involve the whole community both looking at the history of All Saints and looking to the future with a beautifully restored window."