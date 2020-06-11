Two people charged over £30,000 church roof theft

Lead thieves have targeted All Saints Church in Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have been charged with the theft of around £30,000 worth of lead from All Saints Church in Hartest last October.

The incident, where lead was stolen from the roof of the church near Bury St Edmunds, happened at some point between Monday, October 14 and Wednesday, October 16.

Police made enquiries and arrested two men in Lincolnshire on suspicion of lead theft.

Constantin Motescu, 32, of Sutton Hill in Telford, and Sucea Lanourentiu, 38, of no fixed abode, were subsequently charged with theft on May 25.

They were both remanded in custody and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 11.