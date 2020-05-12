E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Face masks – where to buy them, how to make your own and when you should wear one

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 May 2020

All you need to know about the new advice regarding face coverings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All you need to know about the new advice regarding face coverings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

As the message changes from ‘stay home’ to ‘stay alert’, the Government is advising the use of face coverings in enclosed areas as people begin to increase their number of social contacts.

Despite insisting there was little scientific evidence to suggest that masks were effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, the Government’s “roadmap” out of lockdown suggests they may be of benefit in some places, such as on public transport.

In the Government’s 50-page document, which gives details of how the country will plan to rebuild, leaders are urging the public to wear a face covering where “social distancing is not always possible”.

This face covering, also known as a face mask, covers the mouth and nose and is made of “cloth or other textiles” through which you can breathe, and is not to be confused with a medical-grade personal protective equipment face mask used by healthcare workers.

So why should you wear one?

The updated guidance states: “As more people return to work, there will be more movement outside people’s immediate household. This increased mobility means the Government is now advising that people should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet, for example on public transport or in some shops.”

The evidence suggests that wearing a face covering does not protect you, but it may protect others if you are infected but have not developed symptoms.

The guidelines reiterate that if you have symptoms of Covid-19 you and your household should isolate at home, and wearing a face covering does not change this.

What is a face covering?

A face covering is not the same as a face mask, such as the surgical masks or respirators used as part of personal protective equipment by healthcare and other workers. These supplies must continue to be reserved for those who need it most.

Boris Johnson's new Boris Johnson's new "stay alert" slogan to tackle coronavirus. Picture: DOWNING STREET/PA WIRE PA

Face coverings can be made from home – as explained in a step-by-step guide further down this page – and can help reduce the risk of transmission, protecting against inadvertent transmission of the disease to others if you have it asymptomatically.

You can make face coverings at home, and the key thing to remember is it should always cover your mouth and nose.

Face-coverings are not suitable for everyone however, and should not be used by children under the age of two, or those who may find it difficult to manage them correctly. It is also important to use face-coverings properly and wash your hands before putting them on and taking them off.

When should I wear one?

The Government advises that face coverings should be worn in an enclosed space where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet. This is most relevant for short periods indoors in crowded areas, for example on public transport or in some shops – as the lockdown restrictions begin to ease across the country.

How can I make one at home?

A face covering should cover your mouth and nose while allowing you to breathe comfortably and can be as simple as a scarf or bandana that ties behind the head. Studies have shown that the best materials to use are tightly woven cottons or twill, natural silk or quilted cotton material, but you can also make do with what you have around your home.

There are various different ways to create a face covering – with many unique version shown on social media, such as even using a sports sock or an old tea towel, but below are the two methods detailed by the Government.

• Using a t-shirt

Empty buses travel through Ipswich after people have been warned not to travel on public transport unless it is absolutely necessary Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWNEmpty buses travel through Ipswich after people have been warned not to travel on public transport unless it is absolutely necessary Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

What you will need: an old t-shirt and scissors.

1. Cut a straight line across the width of the T-shirt (front and back) approximately 20cm from the bottom.

2. From a point 2cm below the top right-hand corner of the fabric, make a 15cm horizontal cut through both sides of the fabric that is parallel to the top of the rectangle.

3. Cut down towards the bottom of the fabric until you reach approximately 2cm above the bottom edge. From here, make another 15cm cut that runs parallel to the bottom of the fabric to make a rectangle that can be discarded.

You can use a t-shirt to create a face covering. Picture: GOV.UKYou can use a t-shirt to create a face covering. Picture: GOV.UK

4. To make the ties, cut open the edge of the two long strips of fabric. Unfold the main piece of fabric and place over the mouth and the nose.

The four strips act as ties to hold the cloth face covering in place and should be tied behind the head and around the neck.

You will need scissors to cut the t-shirt, to help make the face covering. Picture: GOV.UKYou will need scissors to cut the t-shirt, to help make the face covering. Picture: GOV.UK

• Sewing one

What you will need: two 25cm x 25cm squares of cotton fabric, two 20cm pieces of elastic (or string or cloth strips), needle and thread and scissors.

1. Cut out two 25cm x 25cm squares of cotton fabric. Stack the two squares on top of each other.

2. Fold over one side by 0.75cm and hem, then repeat on the opposite side. Make two channels by folding the double layer of fabric over 1.5cm along each side and stitching this down.

The 4 strips act as ties to hold the cloth face covering in place. Picture: GOV.UKThe 4 strips act as ties to hold the cloth face covering in place. Picture: GOV.UK

3. Run a 20cm length of elastic (or string or cloth strip) through the wider hem on each side of the face covering. These will be the ear loops. Use a large needle to thread it through. Tie the ends tightly.

You can also make a sewn cloth face covering with these items. Picture: GOV.UKYou can also make a sewn cloth face covering with these items. Picture: GOV.UK

4. Gently pull on the elastic so that the knots are tucked inside the hem. Gather the sides of the covering on the elastic and adjust so the covering fits your face. Then securely stitch the elastic in place to keep it from slipping. These elastic loops fit over the ears.

If you only have string, you can make the ties longer and tie the covering behind your head.

Where can I buy one?

There are face masks/coverings available on sites such as Amazon and Ebay, but do make sure to follow the advice on how to wear them correctly and how to dispose of them.

A number of local retailers and people in the community are also making them at home, either selling them online or often giving them away for free.

Sew Soft Furnishings, an independent business in Capel St Mary, has home-made masks available in a range of different patterns – so you can be stylish while keeping safe.

Meanwhile, Bev’s Eco Products, based in Woodbridge, is also creating masks for the community. For every mask bought here, another one will be sewn and donated to a key worker or vulnerable person in the community. Masks are quality cotton with filter pocket and nose wire and are available in all sizes and different fabrics.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus furlough scheme extended until October – but will the changes affect you?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement about furlough being extended to the House of Commons: PA Wire

Make our easy two ingredient chocolate fudge

Make this easy Brazilian chocolate fudge at home Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Tim Minchin launches new songwriting contest for East Anglian composers

Comedian Tim Minchin has launched the Mercury Theatre's songwriting competition for new composing talents Picture: Rob Fisher/Stella Pictures

Developers consulting on 18 new homes for Suffolk village

A consultation is open on a proposed development off Low Road, Debenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24