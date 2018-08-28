Overcast

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

PUBLISHED: 07:53 23 November 2018

We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The weather is looking grim in Suffolk and both Essex for today and Saturday, but Sunday could be a wild card with sunshine and rain breaking through.

East Anglia has experienced cold temperatures and cloudy weather overhead for much of this week, and it doesn’t look like that is going to change today.

Currently temperatures are sitting at 4C-5C, with early morning commuters wrapping up warm against those winter chills.

The region should see cloud with patches of fog and mist lingering in places this morning.

Visibility will eventually improve as the day goes on.

Forecasters believe the cloud will break later on, with spots of light rain and drizzle in places.

But that will eventually clear, experts say, as the region is set to experience a drier afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to stay around the 8C-9C mark, experts at Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said.

Saturday is not looking too different to Friday, with cloudy weather dominating most of the morning.

Things will continue to linger at 8C-9C, with small areas of sunshine breaking through.

Sunday could be the spanner in the works as Suffolk and north Essex are likely to experience colder temperatures of 5C-6C but also the weekend’s only decent spell of sunshine.

But, forecasters warned, that sunshine is likely to be accompanied by patches of rain.

Stay with us for all your news and weather.

30 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
