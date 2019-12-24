Search for man after attempted accosting of 12-year-old girl

The male suspect allegedly approached the 12-year-old girl on the corner of Comet Way and Fincham Road in Mildenhall on Sunday December 22.

Police in Suffolk are appealing for witnesses after a man told a young girl he had been sent to pick her up.

The alleged incident happened around midday on Sunday December 22 on the corner of Comet Way and Fincham Road in Mildenhall.

Officers said the man allegedly approached the girl and said her mother had sent him to collect her.

However the girl refused to go with him and walked away.

The man is described as white, and thought to be aged in twenties or thirties.

He wore a red hooded top, had stubble on his chin, and was described as 'scruffy' looking. He also had a black dog with him.

Any witnesses are asked to call Mildenhall Police quoting crime reference number 37/77191/19.