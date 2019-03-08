Trial date set for man accused of attempting to rape 15-year-old

The trial of a man accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in Bury St Edmunds will take place next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Shakibul Hussain, 38, of no fixed address.

Hussain pleaded not guilty to attempting to rape the alleged victim and causing or inciting her to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged offences took place in the early hours of Saturday, March 9.

The girl was allegedly approached by a man who suggested she go with him to a nightclub.

She agreed and walked with the man across a car park where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The case was adjourned until July 29 when Hussain's trial, which is expected to last four days, will get under way.

Hussain was remanded in custody.