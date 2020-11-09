E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman ‘petrified and screaming’ after dog allegedly vaults fence to attack her

PUBLISHED: 18:56 09 November 2020

Karen Harris who was attacked by a dog in Kesgrave, with her husband Kevin and their pug Wilson. Picture: KAREN HARRIS

Karen Harris who was attacked by a dog in Kesgrave, with her husband Kevin and their pug Wilson. Picture: KAREN HARRIS

Archant

A woman says she was left petrified after reportedly being attacked by a dog which jumped a fence in Kesgrave and grabbed onto her coat.

A dog bit a hole in Karen Harris' coat during the attack in Kesgrave. Picture: KAREN HARRISA dog bit a hole in Karen Harris' coat during the attack in Kesgrave. Picture: KAREN HARRIS

Karen Harris was walking with her husband Kevin and pug Wilson along the footpath which runs alongside the Kesgrave Carpets car park between noon and 1pm on Friday, November 6.

Mrs Harris, 59, says she noticed two dogs running towards and barking her in a garden adjacent to the path.

“Two reasonably large dogs started running towards the fence as we were walking along the path,” she said.

“The slightly smaller one of them was barking, as it got to the fence, it immediately jumped over and started to attack me.

“Having spent a week in hospital after being attacked previously by a dog, some years ago, I was petrified and screaming.

“Kevin was slightly ahead with Wilson and turned to see what was happening.

“He came over and had to kick the dog at the top of its front leg.

“It then let me go for a split second but came back to attack me again. By this time, the larger dog had also jumped the fence but didn’t seem to be vicious like the smaller one.

“The most scary part about this was that the dog was not interested in Wilson, it went straight for me.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Harris said that it was lucky she was with her husband at the time of the alleged attack.

She added that she was concerned that the dog may attack a child in the future.

She said: “I don’t know what would have happened if Kevin had not been there to help, or if it had been a small child.

“The dog did not release until the owner turned up, after hearing Kevin shouting to get his dog off.”

Since the alleged attack, Mrs Harris has contacted the landlord of the home to ask for the perimeter fence to be extended to prevent the dogs from jumping it in the future.

Her coat was left with a hole in the fabric and the couple also contacted Suffolk Constabulary regarding the incident.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police were called on November 6 at about 11.45am after male and female reported he and his wife were walking their dog on the footpath near to Main Road Kesgrave when a dog jumped the fence and bit a small hole in the woman’s jacket.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paedophile fantasised about watching child undress, court hears

Edward Lucas, 44, of Aureole Walk, Newmarket, admitted two offences of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/INGRAM PUBLISHING

Gardener for cannabis farm worth up to £50k faces deportation

Gentian Gjuni has admitted production of cannabis. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First glimpse at major revamp planned for Felixstowe’s iconic Spa Pavilion

An artist's impression of what the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion may look like when the medium term investment programme is complete. It may contain new housing and parking areas Photo: Spa Pavilion

Tired legs, a chance to progress, new faces and maybe even a record-breaker - Town take on Crawley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town are in action in the EFL Trophy this evening. Corrie Ndaba (right) could be involved as could Liam Gibbs (pictured right celebrating a goal in the FA Youth Cup last week).Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

Guard of honour send off for caring and inspiring paramedic

Tributes have been paid to paramedic Lee Fox. Picture: EEAST