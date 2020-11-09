Woman ‘petrified and screaming’ after dog allegedly vaults fence to attack her

Karen Harris who was attacked by a dog in Kesgrave, with her husband Kevin and their pug Wilson. Picture: KAREN HARRIS Archant

A woman says she was left petrified after reportedly being attacked by a dog which jumped a fence in Kesgrave and grabbed onto her coat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A dog bit a hole in Karen Harris' coat during the attack in Kesgrave. Picture: KAREN HARRIS A dog bit a hole in Karen Harris' coat during the attack in Kesgrave. Picture: KAREN HARRIS

Karen Harris was walking with her husband Kevin and pug Wilson along the footpath which runs alongside the Kesgrave Carpets car park between noon and 1pm on Friday, November 6.

Mrs Harris, 59, says she noticed two dogs running towards and barking her in a garden adjacent to the path.

“Two reasonably large dogs started running towards the fence as we were walking along the path,” she said.

“The slightly smaller one of them was barking, as it got to the fence, it immediately jumped over and started to attack me.

“Having spent a week in hospital after being attacked previously by a dog, some years ago, I was petrified and screaming.

“Kevin was slightly ahead with Wilson and turned to see what was happening.

“He came over and had to kick the dog at the top of its front leg.

“It then let me go for a split second but came back to attack me again. By this time, the larger dog had also jumped the fence but didn’t seem to be vicious like the smaller one.

“The most scary part about this was that the dog was not interested in Wilson, it went straight for me.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Harris said that it was lucky she was with her husband at the time of the alleged attack.

She added that she was concerned that the dog may attack a child in the future.

She said: “I don’t know what would have happened if Kevin had not been there to help, or if it had been a small child.

“The dog did not release until the owner turned up, after hearing Kevin shouting to get his dog off.”

Since the alleged attack, Mrs Harris has contacted the landlord of the home to ask for the perimeter fence to be extended to prevent the dogs from jumping it in the future.

Her coat was left with a hole in the fabric and the couple also contacted Suffolk Constabulary regarding the incident.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police were called on November 6 at about 11.45am after male and female reported he and his wife were walking their dog on the footpath near to Main Road Kesgrave when a dog jumped the fence and bit a small hole in the woman’s jacket.”