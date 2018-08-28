Man, 34, arrested in Spain 10 months after alleged Lowestoft rape

Police checks are carries out in Lowestoft in the wake of a rape earlier this week. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

A man who is accused of fleeing the country after an alleged rape in Lowestoft has been arrested in Spain almost a year after the attack took place.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ajay Rana, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged by detectives after he was arrested in Bilbao and extradited back to the U.K.

The woman aged in her 30s was walking along Oulton Road at about 4am on Saturday December 9 2017 when a man stopped her and offered a lift.

Suffolk Police said the woman accepted as he appeared to be genuine and said he had just given a lift to two other people.

At some time between 4.15am and 5.15am the suspect stopped the car in Kimberley Road, where he is alleged to have raped the woman in the car, before she then managed to get out of the vehicle and run away to get help.

Suffolk Police were informed and a major investigation into the incident was launched, which including several lines of inquiry in connection with the attack.

Forensic work, CCTV and house-to-house inquiries were used to identify the suspect within two weeks of the attack. but the man had already left the country before coming to the attention of the police.

Ten months later, on October 22, Mr Rana was detained under a European Arrest Warrant by Spanish Police in Bilbao in connection to the crime.

His extradition was approved by the Spanish courts and he was returned to the UK by officers from Suffolk Police this week on Monday, November 12.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody and committed to Ipswich Crown Court for his next hearing on December 11.

Last year, Det Supt Eamonn Bridger, the senior investigating officer said Suffolk Constabulary and officers were “determined to achieve justice for the victim.”