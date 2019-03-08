E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Alleged victim of attack in Bury St Edmunds tells court his memory wasn't affected by drink or drugs

PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who claims he was stabbed, kicked and punched while hiding under a bed in a Bury St Edmunds flat has told a court his memory of what happened wasn't affected by drink or drugs.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court Cai Jones accepted he had smoked cannabis and had consumed around ten pints of lager and half a bottle of wine during the hours before the alleged attack.

However, he denied that the cannabis or alcohol had affected his recollection of what happened in the early hours of March 14 this year.

Before the court are Ashley Giles, 22, of The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds, and Jordan Battiste, 19, of Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds.

They have denied wounding Mr Jones with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on March 14 this year.

Battiste has also denied possessing crack cocaine.

It has been alleged that Mr Jones was left bleeding heavily after being attacked at a friend's flat in Bury St Edmunds by the defendants.

The court heard there was a history of bad feeling between 21-year-old Mr Jones and his alleged attackers and he had hidden under the bed when Giles visited the flat late at night to collect money he was owed.

It is alleged that Battiste, who was with Giles, looked under the bed and then started assaulting Mr Jones.

He felt a series of blows which he thought were punches and when one of them cut through his jeans he realised he was being repeatedly stabbed, the court heard.

Giles had then allegedly joined in the attack by kicking and punching Mr Jones while he was still under the bed.

The alleged attack lasted for about five minutes and after Battiste and Giles left the flat Mr Jones realised he was bleeding heavily and was seriously injured.

Mr Kerr said he had suffered "multiple" wounds to his chest, shoulder and legs on the left side of his body.

After his arrest Battiste claimed he had been acting in self-defence after Mr Jones allegedly attacked him with something sharp.

He said that earlier on the day of the alleged stabbing Mr Jones had punched him in the face.

Giles told police there had been bad feeling between him and Mr Jones because he had texted Mr Jones's girlfriend. He accepted kicking Mr Jones.

The trial continues.

