'Caring Hikers and Bikers' set to cycle to 7 churches for charity

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM October 22, 2021   
Allonsfield House administrator Erika Clow, manager Judith Morgan-Worrall and hospitality host Carolyne Hayter

Allonsfield House administrator Erika Clow, manager Judith Morgan-Worrall and hospitality host Carolyne Hayter, who are taking part in the charity bike ride - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Staff at a care home near Woodbridge are getting on their bikes and visiting seven village churches for charity.

The team at Allonsfield House in Campsea Ashe have decided to form the Caring Hikers and Bikers fundraising group.

Their first event will be a 17-mile bike ride starting from the home next to the village church, at 9.30am on Saturday, October 30.

They are inviting people to sponsor them or join them on the ride, which is in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

It will also raise money for Orebeck Benefice, the church authority responsible for seven churches they will visit  on the route.

The home’s hospitality host, Carolyne Hayter, said: “We thought Caring Hikers and Bikers would be a brilliant way of bringing staff together while achieving our fundraising aims. An extra benefit is that it will help us all keep fit.”

Anyone wanting to sponsor the group's first ride is invited to call the home’s administrator, Erika Clow, on 01728  47095. Donations can be accepted as cash payments, cheques or via bank transfer.

Please call the home in advance if you wish to join the ride, as there is a limit on places.

Charity Fundraiser
Woodbridge News

