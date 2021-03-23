Published: 10:54 AM March 23, 2021

A group of residents and staff at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe took part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Residents at a care home near Woodbridge stepped out to help charity - inspired by the example of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore.

A group of 14 residents and seven members of staff at Allonsfield House nursing home, in Campsea Ashe, took part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk on Saturday.

Staff and residents’ families sponsored the walk around the home's gardens, raising more than £250.

Home administrator Erika Clow said: “Edith Hermoza, one of our activities coordinators, organised the walk after discussions with residents about how much they enjoyed walking and getting outside.

"They really feel the benefits to their health and wellbeing.”

She said Alzheimer’s Society was a charity close to everyone’s hearts at Allonsfield House because many of their residents were living with dementia.

The care home, run by Kingsley Healthcare, has just announced plans to set up its own mini farm, as a community project which will bring therapeutic benefit to residents.