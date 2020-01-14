E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Spate of allotment burglaries seem to be 'for the hell of it', say victims

PUBLISHED: 17:05 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 14 January 2020

A number of allotments and sheds have been broken into across Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A number of allotments and sheds have been broken into across Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police are investigating after a number of sheds and allotments were broken into and vandalised in the villages of Capel St Mary, Hadleigh, Boxford and Kersey.

Victims have expressed their frustration and "upset" following the incidents, where petrol was stolen from a number of allotments and some sheds were even vandalised with offensive language using spray paint.

The incidents took place in rural villages across Suffolk over the past 10 days, and officers from Suffolk police have confirmed that they are looking into the possibility that some of the incidents may be linked.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating following a number of burglaries where allotments were targeted across the county.

"A shed was broken into at some point on Friday, January 10 or Saturday, January 11 on an allotment on Homefield in Boxford.

"Sheds on Bridge Street Hadleigh were also targeted between Friday, January 10 at 6pm and 9am on Saturday January 11, where petrol was stolen.

"Petrol was also stolen from sheds on Kedges Lane in Kersey between Friday, January 10 at 6pm and Saturday, January 11 at 9am.

"Officers are looking into the possibility that some of the incidents may be linked."

Numerous sheds in Capel St Mary are also understood to have been broken into on Wednesday, January 8.

Helen Ruffles, who owns an allotment with her husband at Boxford Playing Fields, was one of the victims of the incidents - and this is not the first time her shed has been vandalised.

"The nature of the crimes at allotments are somewhat baffling," said Helen. "For the amount of petrol they obtain they surely must use more travelling to the area."

Helen's husband noticed that their shed had been broken into whilst walking their dog on Saturday morning.

Nothing was taken, however Helen says the shed door was damaged and other sheds nearby were vandalised.

She said: "The same thing happened last year in August, and again prior to that. It would seem that culprits are mainly after petrol. However, in their search various acts of vandalism can take place causing further stress and upset.

"All episodes display the same sort of activity, but with different acts of vandalism, seemingly for the hell of it."

Meanwhile, just down the road, a Suffolk scout group was left 'infuriated' after thieves broke into their headquarters and stole archery equipment and fuel, on the same evening in Boxford.

More: Archery equipment stolen in scout hut burglary

During the break-in at the scout hut at Boxford Spinney, padlocks were smashed on the scout hut's doors and on various other store sheds around the site.

Up to 20 litres of red diesel were taken as well as petrol and some of the scouts' archery equipment from the eight-acre camping site.

Police would like to ask any witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity in the areas above at the times stated, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/2374/20.

