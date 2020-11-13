BMW and Audi alloy wheels stolen in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after alloy wheels were stolen from two cars in Bury St Edmunds.

At some point between Wednesday 11 November at 6pm and Thursday 12 November at 9pm, four alloy wheels were stolen from a grey Audi A6, parked on Martin Reed Walk in the town.

Another four alloy wheels were also stolen from a BMW X4 on Redwood Drive at some point between Wednesday 11 November at 4pm and Thursday 12 November at 8.15am.

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

Officers are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the two incidents to contact police and quote reference number 37/65737/20 or 37 65692/20.